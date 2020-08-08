GC Murmu takes oath as Comptroller and Auditor General

New Delhi: Girish Chandra Murmu took oath as Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered GC Murmu the administered the oath of office and secrecy to Murmu.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among others who were present on the oath taking ceremony of Murmu.

Girish Chandra Murmu, who is from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, had stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week.