Murmu takes oath
Pic Credit: ANI

GC Murmu takes oath as Comptroller and Auditor General

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Girish Chandra Murmu took oath as Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered GC Murmu the administered the oath of office and secrecy to Murmu.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among others who were present on the oath taking ceremony of Murmu.

Girish Chandra Murmu, who is from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, had stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week.

You might also like
Nation

Slippery Runway,Tailwind Might Be The Possible Reason For Kozhikode Crash: Experts

State

Odisha Private Hospitals Allowed To Treat COVID-19 Patients

State

Best opportunity for NABARD jobs: Notification issued for many vacant posts; Check…

Business

Diesel And Petrol Prices Remains Stable In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.