Gas leak on Samruddhi Expressway triggers traffic diversion in Maharashtra

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Mumbai: A pipeline leak from GAIL was reported on Saturday evening near Takliwadi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra leading to diversion of traffic on Samruddhi Expressway.

According to the officials, 24 km stretch of the expressway from Hadas Pimpalgaon and Maliwada will be diverted via Dhule-Solapur Highway for safety reasons .

Traffic towardsMumbaiand Nagpur would be diverted at the designated entry-exit point on Samruddhi Highway.

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All the pipelines connected to that are both on the upstream and downstream have been closed by experts in GAIL.

Accordingly the gas pressure in the pipe lines is being decreased gradually.

Firefighting equipment have been positioned at the spot District administration and Police are looking into the issues and efforts are also made for restoration of traffic after the gas line becomes safe.