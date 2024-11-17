Gas cylinder explosion in Madhya Pradesh, more than 20 injured

Chhatrapur (Madhya Pradesh): There have been reports of a gas cylinder explosion in Chhatrapur of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Due to the explosion, 20 to 25 people were injured at the scene.

An explosion took place near the bus stand in Chhatrapur. After the incident, the fire department arrived at the spot. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Some of them have been referred to Chhatrapur. The incident happened in a wayside stall.

According to reports, Chhatrapur market was crowded due to Sunday. Near the bus stand, a man was selling items. Due to gas leakage from the gas cylinder, the explosion spread all around the area. It is said that 20 to 25 people were injured in the incident.

Reports further said more than 12 children were injured in the incident. The children were standing near the shop. After the explosion, the fire team reached the spot and doused the fire.

Also Read: LPG cylinder explosion in Odisha leaves 6 including 5 of family critical