Gas cylinder explosion in Andhra Pradesh, kills 3 people

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Amaravati: At least three people were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

As per Superintendent of Police S Satish, the powerful explosion led to the demolition of two houses at Kammaravaripalli village.

The incident took place at around 12.30 pm.

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It is pertinent to mention that the workers from Telangana were living in that house where the explosion occurred.

More details awaited.