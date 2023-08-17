Gardener rescues premature baby from river bank in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a recent incident, a premature baby was rescued by a gardener. The baby was found abandoned at the Kudiya Ghat River bank.

The gardener has been identified as Waris. He also reached out to the ChildLine officials to inform about the incident.

A ChildLine took the infant to a private hospital for immediate checkup and necessary treatment. From there, the baby was referred to RPGMCSRH (Ram Prakash Gupta Mother and Child State Referral Hospital) near Shaheed Path.

Dr. Dipti Agarwal, Head of Paediatric Department of the hospital, said that the infant was on ventilation. She also mentioned that since it was a premature baby, it weighed around 900 grams.

Sangeeta Sharma, Coordinator, ChildLine Lucknow Unit, alleged the hospital of initially refusing to admit the infant. She alleged that they were not admitting the baby as they were concerned about the clearance of the bills.

Vikas Singh, District probation officer said that all medical expenses of the infant would be borne by the district administration.