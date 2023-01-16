Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck in Bihar, tourists left stranded

Bihar: The Ganga Vilas Cruise got stranded on the third day of its journey in Bihar’s Chhapra district due to shallow water in the Ganga on Monday. The luxury cruise was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

The cruise was scheduled to dock at the shore so that the tourist would visit Chirand, an archaeological site, but it got stuck because of water deficiency in the Ganges near the Doriganj area of the district.

After news of the cruise being stuck reached officials, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team arrived and rescued the tourists in a small boat to facilitate their journey to Chirand Saran.

Circle Officer of Chappra, Satendra Singh, stated that adequate accommodations have been made for the tourists.

“SDRF team is appointed at the ghat so that immediate action can be taken on any untoward situation. Due to less water, there is a problem in bringing the cruise to the shore. Therefore, efforts are being made to bring tourists through small boats,” he said.