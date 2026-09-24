Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Hyderabad deploys 24 drones, 10,000 CCTV cameras for security

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set for the grand finale of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on September 25, with lakhs of Ganesh idols scheduled for immersion at Hussain Sagar and designated lakes across the twin cities and surrounding areas.

Authorities have deployed 25,000-30,000 police personnel and activated an extensive surveillance network to manage crowds, traffic and public safety.

Telangana DGP said, “Around 25,000 to 30,000 police personnel have been deployed in surrounding areas to ensure round-the-clock vigilance, crowd control, and smooth movement along all key procession routes”.

The Hyderabad Police have also intensified technology-driven surveillance through the state Command and Control Centre.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar said, “We have deployed 24 drones, activated 10,000 CCTV cameras, and positioned about 100 high-rise cameras around Hussain Sagar Lake to accurately track the count of incoming idols for future security planning”.

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Traffic diversions and restrictions will come into force on September 25 to facilitate the large-scale processions. Cranes, emergency response boats, expert divers and medical outposts have also been positioned around the lake shores.

The Telangana Government and Police Department said they are committed to an incident-free, harmonious and peaceful festival.

Citizens, committee organisers and devotees have been urged to follow traffic regulations, use designated immersion routes and maintain harmony during the concluding Shobha Yatra.

The Telangana Government has declared Friday, September 25, 2026, a holiday for government offices, schools and colleges in Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

(ANI)