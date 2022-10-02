gandhi jayanti 2022

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Indian leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

By KalingaTV Bureau 0 0

New Delhi: All across the world the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, affectionately known as Mahatma Gandhi, is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary. He also mentioned that the day is more special this year as the country is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

President of India droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the father of the nation and stated in a tweet that everybody should rededicate themselves to the values of Gandhi’s life – peace, equality and communal harmony.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also tweeted to mark this occasion- “On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today’s challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures”.

The prime minister Narendra Modi, president Droupadi Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankar,as well as Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

 

PM Modi also paid tribute to the second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as October 2 marks his birth anniversary as well.

You might also like
Business

Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Nation

Four burnt alive as tractor-tanker collide in Sitapur

Nation

26 killed as tractor-trolley falls in pond near UP’s Kanpur

News

Odisha: Heavy rainfall expected from today, yellow warning issued in several…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.