Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Indian leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: All across the world the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, affectionately known as Mahatma Gandhi, is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary. He also mentioned that the day is more special this year as the country is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/5icVnnRwwd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

President of India droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the father of the nation and stated in a tweet that everybody should rededicate themselves to the values of Gandhi’s life – peace, equality and communal harmony.

On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/vETqllKdkK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2022

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also tweeted to mark this occasion- “On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today’s challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures”.

On the International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today’s challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures & borders to build a better future. pic.twitter.com/EHJc2q4UZz — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 2, 2022

The prime minister Narendra Modi, president Droupadi Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankar,as well as Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Delhi | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on occasion of #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/QUWg4tTEnQ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Delhi | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/EBkoWbWpHZ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

PM Modi also paid tribute to the second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as October 2 marks his birth anniversary as well.