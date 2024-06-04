Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wins third consecutive term from Jodhpur

New Delhi: Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday secured a third term from Jodhpur by defeating his nearest rival Karan Singh Uchiyarda by a margin of 1,14,750 votes.

Shekhawat gave credit for his victory to the party workers and said that his endeavour is to make the country developed, prosperous and powerful under the leadership of PM Modi.

Shekhawat won a landslide victory from Jodhpur in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well.

“The kind of pseudo and false environment that was created and the kind of false allegations that were made, all those lies were shattered,” Shekhawat said.

He said that the palace of lies has fallen like a pack of cards.

“All of us are striving to make the country developed, prosperous, and powerful under the leadership of PM Modi. Whoever will become an obstacle in the resolve to make India developed, powerful, and prosperous will be destroyed by the grace of Lord Shri Ram and we will emerge victorious,” he said.