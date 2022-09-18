Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: President Droupadi Murmu reaches London

President of India Droupadi Murmu is on a three-day official tour to United Kingdom and has arrived in London early this morning. She is going to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and will offer condolences on the behalf of Government of India.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey. President Murmu will attend the Lying-in-State of the Queen’s coffin at the Palace of Westminster on Sunday and sign a condolence book at Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace.

Later in the day, President Murmu will join King Charles and scores of other world leaders and royals from around the world for a reception on Sunday evening ahead of the grand state funeral for Queen Elizabeth. The state funeral of the deceased queen is on Monday which President Murmu will attend.

After attending the state funeral service at West Gate of Westminster Abbey, President of India, in the afternoon, will attend the reception hosted by James Cleverly, UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs.

President Droupadi Murmu is one among the 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories who will be attending – presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens and sultans among their number.

“President Droupadi Murmu arrives in London to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the President of India tweeted early this morning.

Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. She will be laid to rest will full state honours at Westminster Abbey on September 19.