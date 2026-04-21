FSSAI issues advisory on “Ashwagandha” use in food products; permits only roots and extract

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New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a fresh advisory regarding the use of Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) in food products.

In the advisory, FSSAI specified standards for health supplements, nutraceuticals, food for special dietary use, and food for special medical purposes under the Food Safety and Standards (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Food for Special Dietary Use, Food for Special Medical Purpose, Functional Food and Novel Food) Regulations, 2016.

It underlined that Schedule IV of these regulations provides a list of plants or botanicals permitted for use in such products.

As per Schedule IV of the regulations, only the roots and their extracts of Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) are permitted for use in categories such as health supplements, nutraceuticals, food for special dietary use, and food for special medical purposes, subject to prescribed limits.

The advisory further highlighted that certain manufacturers are using ashwagandha leaves and their extracts in products, and clarified that the use of Ashwagandha leaves in crude, extract, or any other form is not permitted.

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It reads, “It has been brought to the notice of FSSAI that certain manufacturers of these products are using ashwagandha leaves and their extract in their products. In this regard, it is clarified that the use of Ashwagandha leaves in crude or extract or any other form is not permitted under the said regulations.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Ayush also directed Ayush drug and product manufacturers to use only Ashwagandha roots and their extracts, and not the leaves, in any form.

FSSAI further advised all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to ensure strict compliance with the provisions, stating that any deviation will attract action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and regulations made thereunder.

It also stated that the Commissioners of Food Safety of all States/UTs and Regional Directors of FSSAI have been requested to direct the concerned licensing authorities and food safety officers to maintain strict vigilance and ensure compliance with the provisions. Appropriate action will be initiated against any non-compliance observed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations made thereunder.

(Source: ANI)