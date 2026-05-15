From WFH to Metro Day: Delhi government unveils new rules

Advertisement

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled several changes, including reduced fuel use, online meetings, and priority for ‘Made in India’ products amid global uncertainty and rising concerns over fuel dependence.

Delhi Chief Minister also stated that government employees will now be allowed to work from home twice a week. The government has also introduced a “Monday Metro” initiative under which ministers and government staff will be encouraged to use the metro for travel.

As part of the new measures, fuel quotas for government officers have been reduced by 20 per cent. The government also announced that no new government vehicles will be purchased for the next six months.

In another major change, 50 per cent of official meetings will now be held online to reduce unnecessary travel and fuel usage. Air conditioner temperatures in government offices will also be fixed between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius to save electricity.

The Delhi government further said official foreign trips will remain suspended for one year, while “Made in India” products will be given priority in government purchases.

Advertisement

CM also appealed to Delhi residents to support the campaign by observing one “No Vehicle Day” each week and adopting more fuel-saving habits in daily life.

These changes come following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation and responsible energy use.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta Reduces Convoy Size by 60% and Adopts EVs Following Appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi