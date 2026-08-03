Friendship Day tragedy: 2 teens swept away at Vizag beach

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Visakhapatnam: This tragic incident occurred when the two teenagers were standing close to the shoreline when a powerful wave came and swept them off in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Friendship day.

The beach at which the incident took place is old Gangavaram beach when a group of seven friends were hanging out on friendship day. They were standing near the shoreline to take pictures but something unexpected happened and the waves swept two of them.

The victims of the incident are identified as 17-year-old girl and boy named as Ramu.

As per reports, only the 17-year-old girl was the one who lost her balance and swept away, Ramu jumped into the water to save her but was overpowered by the strong waves and drowned.

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Following the incident, local authorities, rescue teams rushed to the spot. No information has come regarding the rescue operation or recovery of the bodies.

This incident raises concern over staying alert when standing close to the sea and taking pictures.

More details are awaited.