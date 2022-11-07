Fresh low-pressure predicted to form over BOB by the end of this week

Bhubaneswar: Two more low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal towards the end of this week. Meteorologist Jason Nichols of US weather agency AccuWeather has predicted that a low-pressure area may form over the southwest Bay of Bengal by the end of this week. The weather is favorable for this.

Jason Nichols has also estimated the formation of another low-pressure area over the South Bay of Bengal on November 15. However, no forecast has been made by the Indian Meteorological Department regarding the possible low pressure.