Fresh low-pressure predicted to form over BOB by the end of this week

By Sunita 0
low pressure over bob
Pic Credits: Kuntal Chakrabarty for IANS

Bhubaneswar: Two more low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal towards the end of this week. Meteorologist Jason Nichols of US weather agency AccuWeather has predicted that a low-pressure area may form over the southwest Bay of Bengal by the end of this week. The weather is favorable for this.

Jason Nichols has also estimated the formation of another low-pressure area over the South Bay of Bengal on November 15. However, no forecast has been made by the Indian Meteorological Department regarding the possible low pressure.

You might also like
Nation

Tirumala temple owns Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets, including 10 tonnes gold

Nation

Young fan invades MCG to meet his hero Rohit Sharma: Watch Viral Video

Nation

Girl who cleared NEET kills self over death of stray dog in UP

Nation

Celebrations in TRS camp after Munugode bypoll victory

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.