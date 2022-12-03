Fresh low pressure over Andaman Sea by Dec 5, These states will receive rain

By Sunita 0
Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation will likely form over the Andaman sea by tomorrow that is Sunday. The cyclonic circulation will likely intensify into a fresh low pressure over the Andaman sea by December 5, predicted Skymet Weather. However, there is no indication of it turning onto a sea storm, added Skymet.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued light to moderate rain alert for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Along with this, rain is also predicted in some places of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.

