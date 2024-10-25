Fresh bomb threats to 27 flights, Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet impacted

New-Delhi: In yet another incident, around 27 flights received fresh bomb threats on Friday, including 7 flights of IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and 6 of Air India.

Over the past 11 days, nearly 300 all flights operated by Indian carriers have been targeted with such threats.

An IndiGo spokesperson said 7 of its flights, including 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, got security-related alerts. IndiGo’s six other flights, 6E 2099 (Udaipur to Delhi), 6E 11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E 17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E 108 (Hyderabad to Chandigarh) and 6E 133 (Pune to Jodhpur) received the threats.

Earlier on Thursday, more than 80 flights had received bomb threats. The targeted flights included 20 operated by Air India, 20 by IndiGo, 20 by Vistara, and 25 by Akasa.

