Fresh bomb threat to 85 flights including Air India, Indigo, Vistara And Akasa

New-Delhi: At least 85 fresh bomb hoax threats were reported by airlines IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa Air, and Air India across the country on Thursday( October 24).

As per sources, around 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo have got the threats while Akasa Air has got the threats for about 14 flights.

The affected flights include services from Akasa Air, Air India, IndiGo and Vistara, operating from Delhi and elsewhere across the country to various domestic and international destinations.

The bomb threats have prompted the government to plan making those involved in hoax calls be put on the no-fly list. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said that making hoax bomb threat calls to airlines will be serious offence.

Prior to today’s incident, more than 170 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats cauding inconvenience to many passengers.