New Delhi: With 61,407 fresh Coronavirus infections in 24 hours, India’s tally mounted to 31,06,348 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

Recoveries have crossed the 23-lakh mark and surged to 23,38,035 with 57,469 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 7,10,771.

India’s journey to the 31-lakh mark Covid cases took 208 days since the emergence of the first case on January 30. On July 17, the country logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh in 20 days on August 7 and added over 10 lakh cases in just 16 days.

The case fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.86 per cent, the Ministry said. As many as 6,09,917 samples were tested on Sunday.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 6,82,383 cases and 22,253 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,79,385 cases and 6,517 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar come next.

On the global front, India continues to be the third worst-hit after the US with 57,01,557 cases and 1,76,797 deaths, followed by Brazil with 36,05,783 infections and 1,14,744 deaths.

