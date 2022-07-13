Free Covid-19 booster doses above 18 years from July 15 at govt centres

New-Delhi: Citizens of India in the 18-59 age group will be given free booster doses of Covid vaccine at government centres from July 15 till the next 75 days, officials sources said on Wednesday.

The drive will be held as part of the government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, an official source said.

The Union Health Ministry last week reduced the gap between the second and precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months.