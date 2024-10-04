Fraud UP couple dupe older people of Rs. 35cr by promising them youth

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Fraud UP couple have allegedly duped older people of Rs. 35 crore by promising them youth in Kanpur district, said reports.

It is worth mentioning that, the alleged Israel-made time machine was capable to make older people look young. A 60-year-old could look like a 25-year-old the couple claimed and duped people off as much as Rs. 35 crore.

They demanded Rs. 6,000 for 10 sessions and Rs. 90,000 for a three-year continuous session, informed a senior police official who was involved in the investigation.

Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife Rashmi Dubey promised their customers that they could restore the youth of the older people through “oxygen therapy” that would be done via a machine imported from Israel.

It is worth mentioning here that the police is investigating in detail into the incident and further detailed reports are awaited in this matter. The exact number of people duped by the fraud UP couple is yet to be ascertained.

