Fourth Fuel price hike in May: Petrol, Diesel prices rise again

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New Delhi: Fuel prices have increased once again in the country, marking the fourth hike in petrol and diesel rates this month.

The revised prices came into effect from Saturday morning. Petrol price has been increased by Rs 2.61 per liter, while diesel price has gone up by Rs 2.72 per liter.

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This is the fourth fuel price hike in May. Earlier, petrol and diesel prices were increased on May 15, followed by another hike on May 19 and May 23.

After a gap of just one day, oil companies have once again raised fuel prices, adding to the burden on consumers amid rising transportation and daily commodity costs.

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