Four youths feared drowned off Mumbai’s Juhu beach

Mumbai: At least six people who went to bath at Mumbai’s Juhu beach were swept away in the sea on Monday.

Out of these, two people were rescued and four are still missing. The rescue operation is on. This incident occurred at 5.28 p.m. in the evening.

BMC, Mumbai police, ward staff and an ambulance team are involved in the rescue operation.

Earlier, NDRF said that “ as a precaution due to cyclone Biporjoy, we have deployed two teams in addition to the three teams already available in Mumbai. Apart from this, we have sent four other teams to Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to have more impact there.”

Further details awaited.