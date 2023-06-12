Four youths feared drowned off Mumbai’s Juhu beach

This incident occurred at 5.28 p.m. in the evening, where two people are rescued and four are still missing

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Youth drown in juhu beach
Representational Image

Mumbai: At least six people who went to bath at Mumbai’s Juhu beach were swept away in the sea on Monday.

Out of these, two people were rescued and four are still missing. The rescue operation is on. This incident occurred at 5.28 p.m. in the evening.

Must Read

Centre clarifies CoWIN app or its database not breached…

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall in Gujarat , PM…

BMC, Mumbai police, ward staff and an ambulance team are involved in the rescue operation.

Earlier, NDRF said that “ as a precaution due to cyclone Biporjoy, we have deployed two teams in addition to the three teams already available in Mumbai. Apart from this, we have sent four other teams to Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to have more impact there.”

Further details awaited.

You might also like
Nation

Watch: Dutch youtuber manhandled by local in Bengaluru

Nation

50 fall ill in Bihar after consuming food at marriage function

Nation

Heat wave in Bihar: Patna admin asks all academic institutions to shut till June 18

Nation

Noida to get India’s first pod Taxis, UP govt gives a nod, global tenders to be…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans