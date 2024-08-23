Four workers severely injured in another industrial accident in AP’s Anakapalle

Visakhapatnam: Atleast four people sustained severe injuries in another industrial accident that took place in a pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district.

The accident occurred in the unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada in the wee hours of Friday.

Officials said the accident occurred at Synergies Active Ingredients. The workers were mixing chemicals when they suffered burn injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.

All the injured workers are said to be from Jharkhand. Details of how the accident occurred are awaited.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan and enquired about the incident. He directed the collector to ensure the injured get the best medical treatment.

The Chief Minister directed Home Minister V. Anitha and top officials to rush to the spot. He also asked them to visit the workers undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

This is the second fire accident in the Anakapalli district in less than 48 hours. Seventeen people died and 36 people were injured when a reactor exploded at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on August 21.