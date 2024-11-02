Four workers killed after getting hit by train in Kerala’s Palakkad

By KalingaTV Bureau
Palakkad (Kerala): Four workers were killed after an express train hit them near Shoranur in Palakkad district on Saturday, police said.

More details are awaited from Palakkad.

Earlier in the day, chaos erupted at the Gonda railway station when a bomb threat was reported on the 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train, which was travelling from Darbhanga to Delhi.

The train was halted at Gonda station, where all coaches, the engine, and the guard’s compartment were thoroughly checked in response to the alert.

(Inputs from ANI)

