Four-Storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

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Mumbai: At least three people have died when a four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, around Mumbai, late Thursday night.

Rescue teams say they are worried several people may still be trapped, and their operations are ongoing.

The building collapsed in the Balaji Nagar area of the town around 11:30 pm.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire department, the police, and the municipality are at the scene of the collapse, using heavy machinery to remove debris.

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They say many residents have already been rescued, but efforts to find any possible trapped individuals are underway.

Authorities haven’t confirmed the exact number of occupants in the building when it crashed.

They are still working to establish the reason for the building’s sudden collapse, while searches persist at the crash scene.