Four people of family killed as van falls in the pond in Kanpur

Kanpur: A shocking accident took place in which four people of a family dies by drowning as the van they were travelling in overturned in the pond near Bairi village in Shivli town in Kanpur Dehat on Friday. It is being said that the family was returning back to their home from a relative’s place after attending a ceremony when the accident occured.

The deceased are identified as 60-year-old man, Rajkishor Agnihotri, his 55- year-old wife, Snehlata Agnihotri, their 35- year-old daughter-in-law, Himanshi and their 2-year-old grandson, Shiv.

It is being said that the bodies of the deceased persons have been sent for post-mortem examination and few other who were injured during the accident are currently undergoing treatment in Hallet Hospital, Kanpur.

This incident reportedly occurred during late evening of Friday near Sawai village in the Bairi Shivli police station area, when the driver of the van, Raj Kumar lost its control on the steering wheel following which the van overturned in the pond. It is also being said that the van was gradually going deeper under the water and the doors had also got locked not letting the people inside the van to come out.

Moreover, the accident came to light when the nearby villagers heard the victims screaming for help after which they immediately informed the police about the accident and rushed to rescue them along with the police team.

As per reports, the driver of the van, Rajkumar has been missing from the accident spot and a search operation has been launched to find him.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

