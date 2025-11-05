Four people mowed down by Kalka-Howrah Express train while crossing railway track in UP’s Mirzapur

Mirzapur: At least four passengers lost their lives while crossing the railway track at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place after the passengers were getting off the Chopan Express at platform four and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express also known as the Kalka-Howrah Express train (12311) at 9:30 am.

The victims were devotees going for Ganga ‘snan’ (bath) on Kartik Purnima, who were crossing the railway tracks at the time of the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the tragic incident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to immediately reach the site and carry out relief operations swiftly.

The Chief Minister also instructed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to expedite rescue efforts and ensure proper treatment for the injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.