Four of family killed, two injured after car collides with truck in UP’s Etawah

Etawah: In a tragic incident, four members of a family lost their lives while two others were injured after a truck collided with the car they were travelling in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah.

The deceased identities is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the deceased people were enroute Hamirpir from Delhi, when the fatal incident took place under Ikdil Police limits.

Providing details of the accident, Dr Shyam Mohan of Etawah District Hospital Emergency said, “Under Etawah’s Ikdil Police Station area, a truck collided with a car. Four people of the same family died in the accident and two others were injured. They were going from Delhi to Hamirpur in a car.” “Four bodies have been received at the hospital,” he added. After the incident, the local police were informed which reached reached the hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The injured include a child and a woman. According to Dr Mohan, the child named Rathi and a woman named Poonam were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the hospital. He added, “Further investigation underway.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. Chief Minister Yogi directed the officials of the district administration to reach the spot and expedite the relief work. The Chief Minister has also issued instructions to officials to take the injured to the hospital and provide for their proper treatment. He wished speedy recovery to those injured.