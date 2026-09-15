Four of family killed after refrigerator explodes in Karnataka

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Bengaluru: Four members of a family were killed, and two others were seriously injured after a refrigerator reportedly exploded inside their house in Chavat Galli in Belagavi, Karnataka.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Gajanan Dhamone, 65, Roshan Dhamone, 21, Sharada Dhamone, 45, and Bharati Dhamone, 50.

Priya Dhamone (28) and Ganga Dhamone (25) sustained serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

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As per police, preliminary information revealed that the fire reportedly broke out after a refrigerator exploded inside the house. The six family members were reportedly present inside the house.

The flames quickly spread throughout the premises, trapping the occupants inside. The victims were unable to escape, resulting in the tragic incident.

Later, the Market Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The exact cause of the refrigerator explosion has not yet been established.

Also Read: Fire Breaks Out As Fridge Compressor Blasts In Balangir District Of Odisha