Four Of A Family Found Dead In Telangana

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, four members of a family were found dead in a hotel in Telangana’s Nizamabad town on Sunday.

According to police, dead bodies of a realtor, his wife and two children were found in a hotel room.

Suryaprakash (37) is suspected to have poisoned his wife and children before hanging himself. Police shifted the bodies of Suryaprakash, Akshaya (36), their daughter Pratyusha (13) and son Adyavat (10) for autopsy.

Hailing from Adilabad town, Suryaprakash was doing real estate business in Hyderabad. He and his family members were staying in a hotel in Nizamabad for 15 days.

On Sunday when the family did not come out of the room and did not respond to the door knocks, the hotel staff alerted the police. The police broke open the door and found all the four family members dead.

Police suspect that losses in business drove Suryaprakash to take the extreme step. A police officer said that they have registered a case and investigation is underway.