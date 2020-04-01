Four men feign death of one to reach home in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: Four villagers on Tuesday feigned the death of one of them to jump the lockdown to reach their home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said.

Police said four belonging to Sailan village of Surankote tehsil in Poonch convinced one of them identified as Hakim Din to feign death so that they could evade the lockdown to reach their village.

Police said the accused managed to get the death certificate of Hakim Din from the Casualty department of the government medical college Jammu.

A letter with the death certificate said the ambulance carrying the ‘dead body’ should be allowed to go to Sailan village. The letterA also had the name of the ambulance driver and the number of the ambulance.

Police intercepted the ambulance just a few km before its destination and found that there was no dead body in it.

The ambulance driver was arrested and the four villagers sent to quarantine.

Police has registered a case in this incident and have also started investigation to ascertain how the four managed get the death certificate and the letter seeking free passage for the ambulance.

It is also being ascertained whether or not the driver was also part of the conspiracy.