Four Kuki villagers killed in separate Manipur attacks

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New Delhi: Four members of the Kuki community were killed in two separate attacks in Manipur within 24 hours, with several others injured and one woman reported missing

The first attack took place at Tollen village in Tamenglong district, where a couple, Lhingjangai Singsit and Seineh Singsit, were shot.

Lhingjangai died at the spot, while her husband later succumbed to his injuries.

Their six-year-old son was also injured and is undergoing treatment.

Hours later, another attack was reported at Longpi village, where three villagers returning with essential supplies were allegedly ambushed.

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Julie Singson and Thangvel Gangte were killed, while the third woman was reported missing.

Kuki civil society organisations have alleged that Naga insurgent groups, including NSCN(IM) and ZUF(K), were behind the attacks.

These allegations have not been independently established, and authorities have described the attackers as unidentified armed miscreants.

The attacks occurred on September 13, observed by the Kuki community as “Black Day” in remembrance of victims of the Kuki-Naga conflict of the 1990s.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam condemned the violence and said no act of violence would be allowed to derail the state’s path towards peace and normalcy.