Four killed including Jharkhand Minister’s daughter as car rams into parked truck in Jamshedpur

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Jamshedpur: In a tragic incident, Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s daughter was among four people killed in a road accident in Jamshedpur city on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sarthak Agarwal, Naman Gupta, Vanshika Khandelwal, and Trisha Singh.

The accident took place at around 3am on Marine Drive, located within the Sonari police station area, when the ill fated car they were travelling in rammed into the rear of a stationary truck.

Trisha Singh, the daughter of the Jharkhand minister, was among the victims who lost their lives in this accident.

The collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

Soon after receiving information about the tragic accident on Marine Drive, DSP CCR Manoj Thakur, Sonari police station in-charge Sanjay Suman, and other police officials reached the spot.

Intially, they faced difficulty in rescuing the people trapped inside the car. The rescue team used gas cutters to cut open the vehicle and recover the bodies. The impact was so severe that the victims’ bodies were badly damaged, while the car was completely mangled.

All the bodies have been sent to MGM Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

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Police are investigating all aspects of the accident.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the deaths.

“The news of the untimely demise of the daughter of Jharkhand government’s Minister for Rural Development, Dipika Pandey Singh ji, in a road accident on the national highway in Jamshedpur is extremely heart-breaking and soul-wrenching,” Gangwar said in a social media post.

“For a mother, the grief of losing her child cannot be expressed in words,” he added.

The Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, “The extremely distressing and heart-wrenching news of the demise of fellow minister and sister Mrs Deepika Pandey Singh ji’s daughter and other individuals in a road accident on the national highway in Jamshedpur has left my heart profoundly grieved.”

“The pain of losing one’s child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family. In this extremely difficult time, my deepest condolences are with sister Deepika ji and the bereaved families. There are no words for this irreparable loss,” he said in a social media post.

“May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow,” he added.