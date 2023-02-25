Four killed including child as truck overturns on them in Central Delhi

New Delhi: Four people, including a four-year-old child, were killed after an MCD truck lost control and toppled on them in Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, said an official on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh (30), Sonam (25), Anuj (4) and Killu (40).

According to police, on Saturday at around 1.27 a.m, a police control room call was received at Anand Parbat police station regarding a truck accident and four-five people being stuck beneath it.

“On reaching the spot at main Rohtak road, we found an overturned MCD truck. With the help of a crane, the truck was lifted and the victims were pulled out,” said a senior police official.

“While three of them died on the spot, one Killu was rushed to a nearby Jeewan Mala hospital but he also succumbed to his injuries,” said the official.

“An inquiry revealed that the speeding truck came from Gali number 10 side and lost balance on the curve to the main road where laborers were laying cemented bricks on the road,” said the official.

“All the deceased were migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikam Garh district. The offending MCD truck driver, who might be injured as well, is yet to be traced. All four bodies are being shifted to RML mortuary,” said the official.

Police said that legal action is being taken on the statement of one labourer Moti, who escaped with minor injuries.

(Input from IANS)