Four killed in building collapse in Delhi, case registered against owner

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New Delhi: Four people reportedly lost their lives after a building collapsed near the Saket Metro station in Delhi. The building was a five storey building near the Saket Metro station and had coaching institute, cafes, and offices.

As per reports, when the incident took place the building’s upper floor was under construction. Twelve people were rescued from the building out of which four died.

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A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the owner of the building and raids are being conducted to arrest the owner of the building.

More details are awaited.