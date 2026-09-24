Four killed as car collides with truck on NH in Jamshedpur, Minister Deepika Pandey Singh’s daughter among the deceased

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Jamshedpur: Four people died after a car collided with a truck on the National Highway in Jamshedpur, with the deceased including the daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s daughter.

Giving details of the accident, Sonari Police Station In-Charge Sanjay Suman said the truck had broken down on the highway the previous night and was standing on the road when the car crashed into it from behind.

He said, “The truck had been broken down since around 10 PM last night. Swift Dezire was coming from the other side and collided with the truck. All four persons in the car have been identified…All four are locals of Sonari. Dead bodies have been sent to the hospital, and further legal steps are being taken.”

Traffic DSP Neeraj Kumar said, “A car collided with a truck, causing four deaths. All four deceased have been identified, and the bodies have been sent to MGM Hospital. Further investigation is underway.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep grief over the incident in a post on X, saying the news left him deeply shaken and that no parent or family should have to bear such a loss.

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“The extremely distressing and heart-wrenching news of the demise of fellow minister and sister Mrs. Deepika Pandey Singh ji’s daughter and other individuals in the road accident on the NH highway in Jamshedpur has left my heart profoundly grieved,” Soren said.

He further said, “The pain of losing one’s child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family. In this extremely difficult time, my deepest condolences are with sister Deepika ji and the bereaved families. There are no words for this irreparable loss.”

Concluding his message, Soren said, “May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow.”

(ANI)