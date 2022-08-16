Four ITBP personnel killed, 37 others injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

Pahalgam: Atleast four Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel killed and 37 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down the gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room in Srinagar.

“A civil bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) fell down to a roadside river bed after its breaks reportedly failed. The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. Casualties feared.”

While four ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others sustained grievous injuries. Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were also injured in the accident.

The injured persons have been shifted to SDH Pahalgam for further treatment. Rescue operation is underway.

