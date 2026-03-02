Four Delhi schools receive bomb threats; probe underway

Advertisement

New Delhi: Four schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, triggering panic among parents and authorities. The emails were noticed after 8 am, following which the police and fire services were alerted.

The schools include Army Public School, Salwan Public School, Meera Public School, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in a similar incident in February, bomb threat emails were received at 2 schools in Delhi, triggering immediate search operations by authorities, though nothing suspicious has been found yet, Delhi Fire Service said.

The threats were received at the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and the Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Road.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, security agencies, including police and bomb disposal squads, conducted thorough searches at both school premises.

Nothing was found during the search operations, officials said. The incidents come amid heightened security concerns in the national capital, with authorities treating all such threats with utmost seriousness and conducting comprehensive searches to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Earlier, an intelligence alert issued had also warned of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with key religious places in the areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk remaining on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).