dead after consuming spurious liquor
Photo: IANS

Four dead after consuming spurious liquor

By IANS

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) Four persons have died and two others have been hospitalised in serious condition after consuming spurious liquor in Ratlam district by Sunday evening, police said.

Six people were brought to the district hospital since Saturday night. Four of them died while two others were being treated, Ratlam district superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari said on Sunday night. He said the victims came from Nimali village complaining of uneasiness and blurred vision.

The deceased have been identified as Rituraj Singh (35), Vicky Singh (21), Jaisingh Singh (26) and Arjun Nath (22). The condition of Pancham and and Prahlad Teli was serious.

