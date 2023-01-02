Four civilians dead in terror attack in J&K’s Rajouri, 6 injured

At least four civilians were killed and six other injured in a terror attack at a village in J&K's Rajouri district on Sunday evening.

Nation
By IANS 0
terrorists killed kashmir
Photo: IANS

Jammu:  At least four civilians were killed and six other injured in a terror attack at a village in J&K’s Rajouri district on Sunday evening, police said.

Police sources said terrorists fired at three houses in Dangri village, around 8 km away from Rajouri town.

“Terrorists fired at civilians living in three houses in Dangri village, injuring 10 people.

Related News

Ramayan-era monuments in Ayodhya to get facelift

BSF captured 22 drones, seized 316.988 kg heroin in Punjab…

India reported 226 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours

Over 1.5L Ayushman Bharat health & wellness centres…

“While doctors said 3 injured had been declared as brought dead, another succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital,” a police official said.

“Senior police and military officers reached the village to supervise the cordon and search operation to nab the terrorists,” a source said.

The injured are being airlifted to the Jammu Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment, an official said.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.