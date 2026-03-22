Four Assam police personnel were injured in attack, police suspects militants of ULFA (I)

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Dispur: In an attack carried out in Tinsukia district, four police personnel got injured and the local police says that they suspect that this attack was made by the militants of The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA I).

It is being reportedly said that this attack took place at around 2 am today at Jagun area, Tinsukia district of Assam.

Following the attack, the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

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As per reports, Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to find the attackers.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.