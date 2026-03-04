Founder of Boat: Aman Gupta announces new venture, “Offbeat Studios”
Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, who got famous from the Offbeat popular tv show , Shark Tank has announced his news venture- Offbeat Studios.
Aman the famous face from the show has moved into a non-executive director role on Boat’s board last September. As there was a reshuffle last year , Gaurav Nayyar was appointed chief executive officer.
Gupta announced about his new venture on X, he wrote:” With every birthday, some grow older, I grow bolder. I am still hungry, still impatient and still driven. Aman 2.0 begins soon. Introducing my new venture. @Offbeatstudios1”
Watch the post here:
With every birthday, some grow older, I grow bolder. I am still hungry, still impatient and still driven. Aman 2.0 begins soon.
Introducing my new venture. @Offbeatstudios1 pic.twitter.com/kRwGtZaSqq
— Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) March 3, 2026