Founder of Boat: Aman Gupta announces new venture, “Offbeat Studios”  

Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, who got famous from the Offbeat popular tv show , Shark Tank has announced his news venture- Offbeat Studios.

By Devanshi Patel
Aman Gupta new venture Offbeat Studios

Aman the famous face from the show has moved into a non-executive director role on Boat’s board last September. As there was a reshuffle last year ,  Gaurav Nayyar was appointed chief executive officer.

Gupta announced about his new venture on X, he wrote:” With every birthday, some grow older, I grow bolder. I am still hungry, still impatient and still driven. Aman 2.0 begins soon. Introducing my new venture. @Offbeatstudios1

Watch the post here:

