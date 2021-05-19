Kolkata: The former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been advised by his doctors to be in home isolation.

His wife Mira Bhattacharya has also tested positive for the infection and she has been admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the swab samples of Buddhadeb and Mira Bhattacharya were collected on Tuesday morning.

The doctors are constantly keeping a check on his health condition at his home.