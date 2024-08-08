Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee dies

Kolkata: Veteran Left leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee died today at the age of 80. He took his last breath at his residence in Kolkata’s Ballygunge at 8.20 am.

He is survived by his wife, Mira, and daughter Suchetana.

He had been unwell for quite some time and had been suffering from respiratory problems. Last year, he had to be put on life support after he contracted pneumonia.

Mr Bhattacharjee served as Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011, succeeding Jyoti Basu in the top post. Mr Bhattacharjee led the CPM into the 2011 state polls, when the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress posted a historic win, ending the 34-year Communist rule in the eastern state.

Mr Bhattacharjee was a school teacher before he joined politics. After serving as an MLA and a state minister, he was elevated to Deputy Chief Minister before Mr Basu stepped down in 2000.