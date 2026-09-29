Former UP IAS Officer Divya Mittal Announces Political Entry

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Lucknow: Days after resigning from the administrative service, former Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Divya Mittal on Tuesday announced her entry into politics.

In a video message, Mittal indicated that she does not intend to join any established political party and instead wants to explore a new political path in Uttar Pradesh.

Mittal had announced her resignation from the IAS on August 30, 2026, citing personal and family reasons. Her resignation took effect on September 15 after it was accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Mittal, a 2013-batch IAS officer, served as District Magistrate in districts including Mirzapur and Deoria and was known for her work on providing piped water to remote villages in Mirzapur.

Calling herself the ‘voice of the people’, Mittal said her political journey would focus on accountability, justice and addressing issues faced by ordinary citizens.

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In a video message, she said: “Just a few days ago, I resigned from the IAS, and left many questions in your mind. I did not answer for a few days because the work was huge and I was gathering courage, but today I have come to answer those questions. What next? With whom and from where?”

“The first question is what next? Politics,” she declared. “People told me that you have achieved everything; what else do you want to become? I want to become a voice, the voice of those people whose voice does not reach any office and, even if it reaches, is not heard. I want an account of the 80 years of my country’s independence,” she said.

Mittal appealed to people from different walks of life, including teachers, farmers, students, doctors, labourers and lawyers, to join her effort. “Meaningful political change can come only through collective public participation,” she said.

कुछ दिन पहले IAS से त्यागपत्र दिया था और आपके मन में कई सवाल छोड़ दिए थे। अपनी बात इस वीडियो में कह दी है। अगर आपको लगे कि ये आपकी भी बात है, तो 9198956957 पर whatsapp मैसेज करिए। pic.twitter.com/mtS6gzBzRw — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) September 29, 2026