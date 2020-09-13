Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Dies

By KalingaTV Bureau

New-Delhi: Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi today morning, after he was put on a ventilator.

He was 74.

Singh a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran was admitted at AIIMS after developing post COVID-19 complications,

The senior leader had resigned from the RJD on Thursday, and followed it up with an open letter, addressed to Prasad’s arch rival and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, triggering speculations about his future moves.

He had stepped down as the RJD’s national vice president more than two months ago.

