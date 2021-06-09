New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Congress leader of Uttar Pradesh, Jitin Prasada, joined BJP on Wednesday in presence of party leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters. He swapped Congress for BJP ahead of UP elections in 2022.

After joining the party, he met the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I have a three-generation connection with Congress, so I took this important decision after a lot of deliberation. In the last 8-10 years I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional but this is national party,” Jitin Prasada said in a press meet.

He added that if there is any political party or leader standing for the interests of the nation now, given the situation that our country is going through, it is BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I started feeling that I was in a party only surrounded by politics. I started feeling that I was not being able to contribute and do my work for the people. I wasn’t being able to work for the benefit of the people,” he further said.