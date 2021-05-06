New Delhi: Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh passed away due to Covid-19 on Thursday at the age of 86.

He had tested positive for coronavirus on April 20 following which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.

Later Ajit Singh’s health condition deteriorated and he passed away on Thursday morning, informed his son Jayant Chaudhary.

“Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as Covid positive on April 20. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning,” tweeted Jayant Chaudhary.

“Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn cherished this bond with all and gave his best consideration and efforts for welfare,” added Jayant Chaudhary.

Chaudhary Ajit Singh, son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was a seven-time MP from Baghpat and also served as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation.

PM Modi paid condolence to Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chaudhary Ajit Singh. “He was devoted to the interests of the farmers. He efficiently discharged the responsibilities of several departments at the Centre,” tweeted PM.