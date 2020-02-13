RK Pauchuri
Ex-TERI chief RK Pachauri (File Pic)

Former TERI Chief RK Pachauri Dies At 79

New Delhi:  Former TERI chief R.K. Pachauri, who was admitted to a private hospital here for cardiac ailments, passed away on Thursday. He was 79.

The renowned environmentalist had earlier undergone an open heart surgery after suffering a stroke in Mexico last July.

Pachauri was the Chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 2002-15 and saw it awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 along with former US Vice President Al Gore “for their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change”.

He was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Pachauri had to step down from his position in The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri) after he was accused of sexually harassing a former woman colleague.

A district court had in October 2018 framed molestation charges against Pachauri, who had repeatedly denied the allegations levelled against him.

