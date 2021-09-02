Former Rajya Sabha MP and journalist Chandan Mitra passes away

By WCE 1

New-Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away late last night in Delhi, confirmed his son Kushan Mitra. He was 65. Mitra is survived by his wife and two sons.

“Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while,” Kushan Mitra tweeted on Thursday morning.

Related News

Pushkar Singh Dhami to be new Uttarakhand CM

Uttar Pradesh: Covid Curfew Lifted Across All Districts…

America Enslaved India For 200 Years: Uttarakhand Chief…

BJP Releases Candidate List for Kerala, Assam & TN…

A former Rajya Sabha MP, Chandan Mitra resigned as printer and publisher of The Pioneer, an English daily in June this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Chandan Mitra would be remembered for his “intellect and insights”.

“Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.