Former Rajya Sabha MP and journalist Chandan Mitra passes away

New-Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away late last night in Delhi, confirmed his son Kushan Mitra. He was 65. Mitra is survived by his wife and two sons.

“Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while,” Kushan Mitra tweeted on Thursday morning.

A former Rajya Sabha MP, Chandan Mitra resigned as printer and publisher of The Pioneer, an English daily in June this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Chandan Mitra would be remembered for his “intellect and insights”.

“Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.